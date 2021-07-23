Hacking the routing guide — FreightWaves Insiders

Step inside the tribe on FreightWaves Insiders, the show that covers the career journeys and brand stories of the people who make freight happen. On this episode, Dooner catches up with FreightPlus CEO Stephen Aborn.

Aborn started his career in supply chain management with Amazon and is a graduate of Harvard University. He also gave Dooner his first shot at professional podcasting in 2017 with the show Consulting Logistics.

