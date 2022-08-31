Hazmat hauler Grammer Logistics taps industry veteran to be CEO

Grammer Logistics announced Wednesday it has appointed industry veteran Scott Dobak as its new CEO. Dobak will also serve on the company’s board.

Dobak has more than 30 years of leadership experience, including several roles in the transportation and logistics industry. He served as president and CEO of small parcel, less-than-truckload and 3PL provider Dicom Transportation and was the president at Roadrunner Transportation during an aggressive acquisition campaign. Dobak started his career at Yellow Corp., rising to VP of corporate sales.

Most recently Dobak was CEO of Hufcor Inc., a privately held industrial manufacturing company.

“Throughout his career in the logistics industry, Scott has always prioritized building customer-centric organizations focused on delivering best-in-class solutions,” stated Michael Wysocki, Grammer chairman, in a news release. “He recognizes Grammer’s unique value proposition, culture of safety and operational excellence.”

Columbus, Indiana-based Grammer is a hazardous materials hauler and logistics provider. The company utilizes a fleet of 350 tractors, 850 specialty trailers and a driver network of more than 500 (company drivers and owner-operators) to move specialty chemicals, gases and materials. Its more than 20 terminals across the country facilitate bulk shipping and provide additional services like transloading, terminal operations and hazmat handling.

Grammer is owned by private equity firms Stellex Capital Management and Mill Rock Capital.

“Grammer has an excellent reputation in the chemicals industry and I am thrilled to join the company at this exciting time,” Dobak said. “With the support of all the team members, we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory and build on the legacy that the Whittington family started many decades ago.”

