Intermodal logistics provider RoadOne acquires Wilmac Enterprises

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics announced Monday another expansion to its network. It has acquired Wilmac Enterprises, a domestic intermodal and drayage provider with three terminals across the U.S.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Wilmac has terminals in Memphis, Tennessee, and Newark, New Jersey, in addition to the headquarters location. It provides truckload, intermodal and expedited drayage services nationally with a network of 75 owner-operators. The company’s facilities provide clients with yard storage and warehousing, which includes cross-docking and transloading. Wilmac has 71 power units registered, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Joining the RoadOne organization further reinforces our commitment to reliable, safe, quality services and delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction,” said Wilson Correa, president and co-founder at Wilmac. “We’re pleased to be part of RoadOne’s vast, national footprint that provides a broad scope of key logistics and distribution services that strengthen today’s supply chains.”

Wilmac will report through RoadOne’s Southwest division. Correa will remain onboard as a strategic adviser. Wilmac General Manager Yomaira Funes will handle the daily operations.

Massachusetts-based RoadOne is a single-source intermodal, distribution and logistics provider with a national network of more than 2,000 trucks and 75 million square feet of space. Through acquisitions, the company has built out a suite of services including rail container drayage, terminal operations, transloading and warehousing as well as dedicated TL transportation and dray brokerage.

Last week, it entered the Oakland, California, market with the acquisition of R&A Trucking.

RoadOne’s financial sponsor, Nonantum Capital, is a Boston-based middle-market private equity firm.

“Through strategic acquisitions we are working to build a comprehensive national network that delivers the logistics, distribution and intermodal services that provide beneficial cargo owner shippers, steamship lines and forwarders with the agility, flexibility and reliability their supply chains require, especially in today’s challenging marketplace,” said David McLaughlin, CFO and COO at RoadOne.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes PS Logistics (No. 28) and RoadOne IntermodaLogistics (No. 52).