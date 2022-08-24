RoadOne’s latest acquisition expands network to include Oakland

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics announced its entrance into the Oakland, California, market with the acquisition of R&A Trucking.

Oakland-based R&A is a full-service trucking, drayage and transloading provider serving California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Its trucking operation accommodates both local and long-haul freight, with its drayage offering providing service to and from ports and local rail ramps. The company handles specialized freight including aluminum coils and rolling stock inventory for the automotive sector. It also provides brokerage services nationally.

The deal adds 20 drivers and 370,000 square feet of warehouse and transload space to the RoadOne network, which encompasses more than 2,000 trucks and 75 million square feet of space.

As with RoadOne’s prior acquisitions, R&A Trucking will be rebranded, operating under the name R&A LogisticSolutions. R&A President and co-founder Eric Weakley will continue to run the daily operations.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Expanding our capabilities on the U.S. West Coast, and specifically in Oakland, is an important development that enhances the services we offer our cargo owning supply chain customers,” stated RoadOne CEO Ken Kellaway in a news release. “R&A is a well-established, nearly 50-year-old company with dedicated transload, trucking and intermodal services that further strengthen our national portfolio.”

Headquartered in Massachusetts, RoadOne provides a single source for intermodal, distribution and logistics services. The company has made several acquisitions to build out a national network offering rail container drayage, terminal operations, transloading and warehousing as well as dedicated truckload transportation and drayage brokerage.

Its M&A activity is accomplished in coordination with Boston-based midmarket private equity firm Nonantum Capital, which acts as its financial sponsor.

RoadOne added dedicated carrier EHS Trucking earlier this year and intermodal transportation provider Rose Transportation last fall. Those transactions added more than 400 drivers to the network.

“R&A’s presence in Oakland is a perfect fit with RoadOne as it provides a missing piece in RoadOne’s national network of services,” Weakley said. “Our full-service capabilities will help streamline and expedite supply chains and ensure our customers can count on us to deliver the specialized and reliable services they require.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

Diesel fuel prices have stopped declining

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes PS Logistics (No. 28), Heartland Express (No. 35) and RoadOne IntermodaLogistics (No. 52).