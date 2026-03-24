Headcount falls at C.H. Robinson as automation, AI reshape brokerage

C.H. Robinson confirmed it recently offered voluntary buyouts to a limited group of employees as part of an ongoing effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The company did not disclose how many employees were offered buyouts or how many accepted.

According to a person familiar with the matter, about 160 employees were reportedly offered voluntary buyouts and roughly 26 accepted the packages, which included about nine months of severance pay and accelerated vesting of stock.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based third-party logistics giant said the voluntary severance program targeted a “limited group of leaders” and is part of a broader organizational transformation. The company did not disclose how many employees were offered buyouts or how many accepted.