Headcount falls at C.H. Robinson as automation, AI reshape brokerage

C.H. Robinson confirmed it recently offered voluntary buyouts to a limited group of employees as part of an ongoing effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency.
The company did not disclose how many employees were offered buyouts or how many accepted.
According to a person familiar with the matter, about 160 employees were reportedly offered voluntary buyouts and roughly 26 accepted the packages, which included about nine months of severance pay and accelerated vesting of stock.
The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based third-party logistics giant said the voluntary severance program targeted a “limited group of leaders” and is part of a broader organizational transformation. The company did not disclose how many employees were offered buyouts or how many accepted.
“As part of our ongoing focus on continuous improvement, we regularly evaluate our organizational design to ensure it aligns with our long-term strategy,” the company said in a statement to FreightWaves. “Recently, we offered a voluntary severance program to a limited group of leaders as part of this broader transformation. This step supports operating more efficiently while positioning the company for sustainable growth. We continue to hire in customer- and carrier-facing roles and continue to invest in our people, who are a key reason customers choose us.”
News of the buyouts was first reported on a freight industry forum on Reddit before the company confirmed the program to FreightWaves.
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Headcount declining as productivity rises
C.H. Robinson’s (Nasdaq: CHRW) workforce has been steadily declining over the past two years as the company pushes automation and process improvements across its operations.
A chart included in company reporting shows total headcount falling from about 14,990 employees in the first quarter of 2024 to roughly 12,085 employees by the fourth quarter of 2025, while North American Surface Transportation (NAST) headcount declined from about 6,004 to 4,970 during the same period.
Company executives have repeatedly said the reductions are tied to productivity improvements rather than freight volumes, as automation and AI reduce the need for manual work on routine tasks.
During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, executives said many processes that once required heavy human involvement are now automated or require significantly less labor, allowing the company to scale without adding headcount.
Fourth-quarter results show margin gains despite weak freight market
C.H. Robinson reported improved margins in its core North American Surface Transportation segment during the fourth quarter, even as the broader freight market remained weak.
Adjusted operating margin in the NAST segment rose to 36.4% in the fourth quarter, up from 33.3% a year earlier, and the company said it remains on track toward a long-term target of 40% operating margin in the segment.
Executives said the fourth quarter was challenging due to weak global freight demand, rising trucking spot costs and falling ocean rates, which pressured profitability in some segments. The Cass Freight Shipment Index declined year over year for the 13th consecutive quarter during the period, reflecting continued softness in freight demand.
Despite the freight downturn, C.H. Robinson reported productivity gains, including double-digit productivity improvements in its NAST segment during 2025, according to company executives.
AI and automation central to strategy
C.H. Robinson executives have described the company’s strategy as “Lean AI,” combining automation, artificial intelligence and process redesign to reduce costs and improve margins.
The company has emphasized that technology is changing workflows so that processes that once required significant human involvement now require only limited human oversight, allowing the company to handle more shipments with fewer employees.
Analysts have said the company’s ability to grow margins while reducing headcount is a key part of its long-term earnings strategy, particularly as freight markets recover.