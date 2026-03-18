HERE Technologies launches advanced EV planning tools for mixed fleets

HERE Technologies recently announced new premium capabilities for its HERE Tour Planning tool on Feb. 9. The features address mixed-fleet operational challenges as commercial EV adoption continues to accelerate.

The announcement comes as fleet operators who manage mixed fleets of trucks and vans now face a planning challenge far more complex than traditional routing ever required.

Electric vehicles introduce variables that internal combustion engine (ICE) fleets never dealt with: battery range that fluctuates with temperature and payload, charging dwell times that disrupt delivery schedules, and infrastructure gaps that can strand drivers mid-route.

“Traditional routing is no longer a one-size-fits-all exercise,” said Ronak Amin, product marketing manager at HERE Technologies in an email to FreightWaves. “Fleets are also having a difficult time integrating EVs into their fleets because they’re worried about the routing differences compared to their ICE vehicles.”