  • ITVI.USA
    15,782.270
    -92.990
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.830
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,758.170
    -92.050
    -0.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.560
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,782.270
    -92.990
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.830
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,758.170
    -92.050
    -0.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.560
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

High-wind threat continues for Northeast truckers

Gusts up to 65 mph possible in New England

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, March 2, 2021
0 145 1 minute read
Tractor-trailer with "Caution: High Winds" highway sign above it.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Powerful winds have caused structural damage and power outages in the Northeast since Monday, and the threat lingers for another day.

A strong cold front from Canada swept through the region, leaving the windy weather in its wake.

Gusts reached 50 mph in many places, exceeding 60 mph in some spots. A daily record peak wind gust of 54 mph Monday was reported at the Albany International Airport (ICAO code: ALB). The old record was 49 mph set in 2016.

The winds uprooted trees in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut, damaging some homes and blocking roads. Winds also damaged at least one business in Owego, New York. As of 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, about 138,000 customers had no electricity in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York combined.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely through Tuesday afternoon from New York City to Boston, impacting truckers on I-95. Gusts could exceed 60 mph for some interior portions of New England. Additional damage and power outages are possible, with an elevated risk of rollovers for drivers who are deadheading (hauling empty trailers) or carrying light loads.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, March 2, 2021
0 145 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc