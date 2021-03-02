High-wind threat continues for Northeast truckers

Powerful winds have caused structural damage and power outages in the Northeast since Monday, and the threat lingers for another day.

A strong cold front from Canada swept through the region, leaving the windy weather in its wake.

Gusts reached 50 mph in many places, exceeding 60 mph in some spots. A daily record peak wind gust of 54 mph Monday was reported at the Albany International Airport (ICAO code: ALB). The old record was 49 mph set in 2016.

The winds uprooted trees in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut, damaging some homes and blocking roads. Winds also damaged at least one business in Owego, New York. As of 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, about 138,000 customers had no electricity in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York combined.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely through Tuesday afternoon from New York City to Boston, impacting truckers on I-95. Gusts could exceed 60 mph for some interior portions of New England. Additional damage and power outages are possible, with an elevated risk of rollovers for drivers who are deadheading (hauling empty trailers) or carrying light loads.



Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.