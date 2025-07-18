Higher electricity demand boosts railroad coal carloads

According to data from the Association of American Railroads, three commodities have driven Class I railroad outperformance in 2025: intermodal containers, coal, and grains. Year-to-date, intermodal volume is up 5% compared to the same stretch in 2024; coal is up 6%, and grains are also up 6%.

Union Pacific is moving the most coal: 2025’s week 28 number was up 38% over the same week in 2024, but year-to-date, UP has moved 18% more coal carloads than the same period last year. CPKC’s year-to-date intermodal traffic numbers are up 11% over 2024, and Canadian National’s year-to-date grain volumes are up 17% compared to 2024.

Intermodal traffic, which involves the movement of containerized cargo using multiple modes of transportation without handling the cargo itself, remains a vital segment for Class I railroads. This year, the Western U.S. railroads like Union Pacific and BNSF have seen substantial increases in intermodal volumes. Data shows that Union Pacific’s intermodal volumes were up by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, partly driven by growing consumer goods and e-commerce demand, particularly in the west coast ports that serve as entry points for Asian markets. BNSF also saw a similar uptick (5%), reflecting a strong recovery in retail and manufacturing sectors that heavily rely on intermodal services for supply chain distribution.

Eastern railroads, namely CSX and Norfolk Southern, are also tapping into the intermodal growth, though their performance varies. CSX reported a marginal increase in intermodal traffic as it continues to enhance its eastern seaboard network efficiency in response to competition from trucking. Conversely, Norfolk Southern has faced a slight downturn, attributed to competitive pressures and network adjustments to improve service reliability.