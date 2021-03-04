  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.330
    44.000
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.380
    1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,829.380
    38.330
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.620
    0.040
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Highlighting ocean trade — #WithSONAR

What SONAR data can tell you about ocean shipping

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, March 4, 2021
0 18 1 minute read

The #WithSONAR podcast typically focuses on over-the-road logistics operations, but on this episode, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor zero in on the facets of the data network that monitor ocean shipping conditions. 

“Eighty-five percent of truckload freight comes from a port, so [ocean freight] becomes the first domino to fall when disruption starts to occur in the trucking market,” said Taylor. He added that container shippers are the main control of capacity levels since those shippers deal with how much freight is incoming through the ports. 

Falasca said, “There’s a lot less players in the game” when it comes to ocean freight compared with truckload carriers, which means the decision-making process is controlled by fewer companies. 

Taylor and Falasca highlighted some SONAR metrics they think are essential for companies to look at to better understand the ocean market. The main focus is SONAR’s exclusive Ocean Bookings Dataset, which allows visibility of ocean imports and exports weeks in advance before they ever start their ocean journey.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

