Highlighting ocean trade — #WithSONAR

The #WithSONAR podcast typically focuses on over-the-road logistics operations, but on this episode, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor zero in on the facets of the data network that monitor ocean shipping conditions.

“Eighty-five percent of truckload freight comes from a port, so [ocean freight] becomes the first domino to fall when disruption starts to occur in the trucking market,” said Taylor. He added that container shippers are the main control of capacity levels since those shippers deal with how much freight is incoming through the ports.

Falasca said, “There’s a lot less players in the game” when it comes to ocean freight compared with truckload carriers, which means the decision-making process is controlled by fewer companies.

Taylor and Falasca highlighted some SONAR metrics they think are essential for companies to look at to better understand the ocean market. The main focus is SONAR’s exclusive Ocean Bookings Dataset, which allows visibility of ocean imports and exports weeks in advance before they ever start their ocean journey.



You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook