Hot Shots: Blizzard, tornadoes, landslides and more

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features truckers stuck in a Sierra snowstorm, a vehicle tossed by a tornado, a California highway blocked by landslides and more.

Slamming Sierra snow

A powerful storm last weekend dumped 36 to 42 inches of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada, including Mammoth Lakes and Mount Rose Summit. The storm lasted into Monday, with nearly 30 inches piling up in Donner Pass on Interstate 80. Several truckers got stuck on the highway. Winds were howling, with gusts of 40 mph at road level producing blowing snow and occasional whiteout conditions.

Mother Nature can be snow flaky this time of year. 😑Check out the heavy snow that fell over Donner Pass, #California. The area is at an elevation of 7,057ft and was buried under feet of #snow! #CAwx #Octobersnow #SnowWay #SevereWeather pic.twitter.com/zABLnRdSVo — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 26, 2021

This area of I-80 was closed from time to time during the storm, according to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, told FreightWaves that the highest wind gust from the storm was a staggering 159 mph at Mammoth Mountain, 11,027 feet in elevation in the southern part of the Sierra.

Terrible tornadoes

Severe storms hit communities from the Plains to the Southeast this week. The worst storms were Wednesday, when several tornadoes touched down in parts of the Gulf Coast. A video of a tornado crossing Interstate 10 in Orange, Texas, went viral.

Even scarier was the all-terrain vehicle tossed like a toy by the twister. Thankfully, as of late Friday morning, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities from this tornado. The National Weather service has preliminarily rated it as an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

This is an ATV being thrown in the air by a strong tornado with violent motion in Southeast TX today! 👀😦🌪️ The second image is the result of it! 🙆🏻‍♂️ Like 1500 Ib being tossed like a toy guys! #tornado #txwx pic.twitter.com/iYh2vHs3cj — Tyler Metcalf (@tymetwx) October 27, 2021

Road-blocking landslides

The same storm that buried the Sierra Nevada in snow flooded lower elevations in the region. Some areas were drenched with 5 to 8.5 inches of rain Saturday through Monday. Some of the heavy rain hit the Dixie fire burn scar, leading to multiple landslides on California state Route 70.

Landslide on Hwy 70 near Tobin, Ca has the highway shutdown and will likely be for a long duration. #CAwx #wxtwitter #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/MlBVa19Dyl — WXChasing (Brandon Clement) (@bclemms) October 24, 2021

As of late Friday morning, a 45-mile stretch of the highway was still closed between Jarbo Gap and California state Route 89, just east of Paxton. Crews continue to clean up debris, according to Caltrans.

Nasty nor’easter

A nasty nor’easter slammed parts of New England Tuesday and Wednesday with rain and powerful hurricane-force winds. The highest gust reported to the NWS during the storm was a whopping 94 mph at Edgartown, Massachusetts, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Photos of the cessna plane into a fence at New Bedford Airport. Its noted that the plane was not tied down or tied down weakly ahead of the storm. Photos by: KA1RSY-Ed Caron #mawx @jimcantore pic.twitter.com/k9ZdPWLC9J — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) October 27, 2021

The winds blew down trees and power lines in many communities. At one point, more than 300,000 customers in Massachusetts, mostly south of Boston, had no electricity. That number stood at about 157,000 as of late Friday morning. Rain will move back into the region Friday night and Saturday, possibly slowing down the recovery process.

The Highland Lighthouse’s scaffolding in Truro, MA was absolutely shredded by the intense wind last night #mawx pic.twitter.com/5bWQHX6Zks — Colton Flint (@Tornadof123) October 27, 2021

Beauty shot

This week’s beauty shot takes us across the pond where a beautiful rainbow appeared above a truck Friday morning in Cambridgeshire in eastern England.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels

Colorado trucking company takes ‘huge hit’ from I-70 closures

Self-described ‘shaman’ arrested in California wildfire arson

Biggest tsunamis in US history