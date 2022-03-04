Hot Shots: Flooding, snow squall, satellite launch

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features significant flooding in the Northwest, a snow squall slamming a Northeast airport and the launch of the latest U.S. weather satellite.

Flooding fiasco

A look at the blockage on US 101 at Purdy Cutoff Road. Trees and part of the hillside have come down on the roadway. A detour is set up via Brockdale Road. It will remain closed until tomorrow when Geo-Techs can access it. pic.twitter.com/dCCkIo9jp1 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 1, 2022

Storms have drenched parts of the Northwest since last weekend, leading to floods, landslides and road closures on several state highways and a few interstate ramps. Most of the damage has been in Washington, near and south of the Seattle metropolitan area, where high elevations reported 8 to nearly 12 inches of rain from noon Sunday to noon Wednesday.

Seattle, Olympia and several other spots received 4 to 5 inches, and a few locations had as much rain in those four days as they normally see in the entire month of February. Even though the rain has faded since Wednesday, minor impacts may linger into Friday as the ground remains saturated and some rivers remain elevated.

Snow squall

Snow squalls slammed parts of the Northeast last weekend, making for some dramatic images. This squall made a quick approach toward the Burlington International Airport in Vermont on Sunday, producing strong winds and blinding snow.

Here's a photo of the snow squall approaching Burlington International Airport just a few minutes ago. Currently, it's 1/4 mile visibility in heavy snow, with winds gusting to 40 mph. Please avoid travel until this squall passes if you can! pic.twitter.com/heeWW7xGE4 — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) February 27, 2022

The National Weather Service recorded a peak wind gust of 40 mph and visibility quickly dropped to a quarter-mile. A snow squall is a sudden burst of heavy snow accompanied by high winds and visibility that can worsen in just minutes. These storms can last for 30 to 40 minutes.

Up, up and away

Our official liftoff time of #AtlasV and #GOEST was 4:38:00.116 p.m. EST (2138:00.116 UTC).



Vehicle performance so far has been nominal. The third burn by Centaur and spacecraft separation are coming up in a few hours. Live reports: https://t.co/uoth3iimrB



📸 by ULA pic.twitter.com/03pOyI2fee — ULA (@ulalaunch) March 1, 2022

The latest U.S. weather satellite, called Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T), was launched into space Tuesday. Its improved high-resolution imagery will help meteorologists better observe and predict local weather events, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, fog, hurricanes, flash floods and other severe weather. In addition, GOES observations have proven helpful in monitoring dust storms, volcanic eruptions and forest fires.

.@NOAA's GOES-T weather spacecraft lifted off at 4:38pm ET (21:38 UTC), in a launch managed by @NASA_LSP: https://t.co/7LsRL5KTpo



Watch coverage of the coast phase, with live commentary returning at 8pm ET (01:00 UTC Mar. 2) for spacecraft separation: https://t.co/z1RgZwQkWS pic.twitter.com/ZCVi6XPr8y — NASA (@NASA) March 1, 2022

A joint effort between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches geostationary orbit. It will be positioned to watch over the western contiguous U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean.

Related: Ground control: Inside story of shipping a 3-ton satellite

Down the river

Last weekend, a truck went off a bridge in Massachusetts, landing in the Charles River. It happened Saturday near the interchange of Interstate 95 and the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston. The accident was caught on video by the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

WOW! Here's our first look at video of yesterday's terrifying tractor-trailer crash into the Charles River near the ramp from I-95 to the Mass Pike in Weston. 😱 (📹 State Police Association of #Massachusetts) https://t.co/sXNMktzCty pic.twitter.com/ElN3RWehX3 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) February 27, 2022

The truck driver, who was hauling a trailer full of mail, was treated for injuries and released from the hospital that night. According to a WCVB-TV report, the Massachusetts State Police said the driver was cited for two traffic violations.

