How cold chain e-commerce outgrew the gift box

What once felt like a seasonal novelty, insulated boxes of pears, steaks, or chocolates arriving just in time for the holidays, has quietly transformed into one of the most complex and consequential segments of modern e-commerce. The temperature-controlled shipping model popularized decades ago by brands like Harry & David and Omaha Steaks is no longer confined to gift giving or special occasions. Today, it represents a much broader ecosystem of direct-to-consumer food, specialty goods, and perishable products, especially during the holiday surge.

From a supply chain perspective, the shift accelerated sharply after the pandemic. According to Chief Operating Officer Luke Vaccaro of ColdTrak, consumer comfort with ordering food online fundamentally changed post-COVID. “The cold chain space really matured,” he explains. “People got comfortable buying food through e-commerce, and over time, the costs and liabilities improved enough to make it more viable at scale.”

What used to be a carefully planned exception became a regular habit, and the holidays now amplify that behavior rather than define it.

At the same time the e-commerce cold chain expanded far beyond legacy brands shipping a limited catalog of premium goods. Platforms like Goldbelly demonstrated how aggregating demand could unlock entirely new opportunities for small bakeries, butchers, and restaurants. By curating experiences rather than just products, these marketplaces allow regional favorites to reach a national audience without building their own logistics infrastructure.