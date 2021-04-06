How intermodal is faring — Freightonomics

With every aspect of the freight market remaining tight, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith look at the intermodal sector with FreightWaves expert Mike Baudendistel.

Baudendistel talks about how COVID has jump-started the intermodal sector into growth it hadn’t seen before the pandemic. He said the connection between rail and maritime shipping has been highlighted with the delays on the West Coast and resulting delays in overland shipping.

Smith, Strickland and Baudendistel discuss the container shortage impacts on the rail markets and how capacity has tightened around container limitations. Using SONAR charts, they break down trends from 2020 versus this year so far and make some predictions about the future of the rail markets.



