Freightonomics podcastFreightWaves TVNews

How intermodal is faring — Freightonomics

What the present and future hold for intermodal freight

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 6, 2021
0 5 1 minute read

With every aspect of the freight market remaining tight, Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith look at the intermodal sector with FreightWaves expert Mike Baudendistel.

Baudendistel talks about how COVID has jump-started the intermodal sector into growth it hadn’t seen before the pandemic. He said the connection between rail and maritime shipping has been highlighted with the delays on the West Coast and resulting delays in overland shipping. 

Smith, Strickland and Baudendistel discuss the container shortage impacts on the rail markets and how capacity has tightened around container limitations. Using SONAR charts, they break down trends from 2020 versus this year so far and make some predictions about the future of the rail markets. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

