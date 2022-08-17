How one company builds payment infrastructure for Latam trucking industry

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Financing solutions for U.S.-Mexico cross-border logistics.

DETAILS: Solvento is a fintech startup building the payment infrastructure for trucking businesses in Latin America. CEO Jaime Tabachnik discusses the challenges and opportunities associated with access to timely payment for the fragmented industry.

SPEAKER: Tabachnik is the CEO and co-founder of Solvento.

BIO: Tabachnik previously served as CEO of BIIS Logistics, a digital freight brokerage company and COO of Distribuidora Tamex, an electric supply distribution company. He holds a civil engineering degree from Universidad Iberoamericana and is currently an EMBA candidate at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

KEY QUOTES FROM TABACHNIK:

“I was super frustrated with how difficult it was to retain truckers and to have loyalty out of our carriers.”

“Two and a half years ago, I made a very hard decision of quitting the family business. I was growing in the business, but something inside me told me that I needed, and I wanted, to also start something of my own.”

“We can take care of the entire financing process, and the carrier doesn’t even have to pay for the gas upfront.”