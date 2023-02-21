How to navigate maritime supply chain logistics post-pandemic

This fireside chat recap is from Tuesday, the first day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Post-pandemic maritime trends

DETAILS: Jackie Gonsalez, vice president of supply chain business development at Crowley Logistics, discusses maritime industry trends, the impacts of nearshoring, reshoring and what to watch for as the maritime space evolves in the post-pandemic era.

KEY QUOTES FROM GONSALEZ:

“Now, the trend is how do we readjust to the new normal? How do we change the capacity that we did have during the pandemic to now you know, everybody pumped up whether it was vessels in certain areas, equipment in certain areas, trucks in certain areas, and now it’s having to redeploy them to where the needs are today?”

“There’s been a lot of things shifting into nearshoring, so closer to the Americas. And so instead of maybe so much coming from the West Coast, maybe now a lot more is coming into the East Coast and into the Gulf.”





“How are we shifting all that capacity within the U.S. as well as the vessels in that space and really just looking at everything from a broader picture, instead of just single-handedly [asking]: ‘How do I get freight from Asia?’”