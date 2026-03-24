Hub Group gets Nasdaq notice for financial filing delay

Hub Group announced Tuesday that it received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its full-year 2025 financial results, a development the company stated was anticipated. It announced in early February that it planned to restate results for the first three quarters of the year after uncovering a $77 million understatement of purchased transportation expenses.

Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) said it has 60 days, or until May 18, to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance with listing rules. If the plan is approved, it then has 180 days from the due date to file (until Sept. 14).

“The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq,” a news release said.

The company said it was also reviewing any potential impact on 2024 and 2023 results.