FedEx Freight’s outlook lowered again

FedEx Freight’s results were pressured in the fiscal quarter that concluded on Feb. 28 as the company continued an initiative to enhance revenue quality. The focus on higher-value shipments, however, is occurring amid a muted demand backdrop. Shipment declines in the period were only partially offset by higher shipment weights and yields. Further, incremental costs associated with a planned separation from parent FedEx Corp. were again an overhang.

However, all eyes will be on an Apr. 8 investor day in New York City, where it will provide long-term revenue and margin targets. The spin off of the LTL business is scheduled for June 1. Shares of FedEx Freight will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FDXF.

The company completed a $3.7 billion debt offering as part of the transaction in January.

Table: FedEx Freight’s key performance indicators

FedEx Freight reported a 4.7% y/y revenue decline to $1.99 billion in the recent quarter as tonnage fell 4.8% and revenue per hundredweight (yield) was up 0.2%. The tonnage decline resulted from a 5.7% drop in shipments, which was partially offset by a 1% increase in weight per shipment. The increase in shipment weight was a modest headwind to the yield metric.