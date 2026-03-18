J.B. Hunt says fuel spike not yet driving intermodal conversion

Typically, rising truckload rates and diesel prices prompt shippers to consider shifting freight from road to rail. That hasn’t been the case yet, J.B. Hunt Transport Services said at an investor conference on Tuesday.

Despite a 30% run up in fuel prices since the start of the Iran conflict, little has changed, said Darren Field, J.B. Hunt president of intermodal, at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in Washington, D.C. He said most shippers don’t view energy markets as having structurally changed, noting that the price spikes haven’t begun to shape customer decisions yet.

Intermodal currently offers significant cost savings over TL, with FreightWaves data showing the mode is 22.8% cheaper. This is above a recent cost savings range of 10% to 15%.

SONAR: Intermodal Contract Savings Index (IMCSI.USA). The IMCSI shows the savings percentage between domestic intermodal contract rate per mile and truckload contract rate per mile. The comparison includes fuel surcharges. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

Field didn’t provide any indication on how intermodal bid season will play out this year, other than to say that it’s a “competitive environment.” He noted all players are protecting market share as the industry awaits the outcome of Union Pacific’s (NYSE: UNP) planned merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC).