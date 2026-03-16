Truckload linehaul rate index nears 3-year high in February

Freight volumes remained under pressure in February but rates continued to step higher, according to monthly data from Cass Information Systems.

Cass’ (NASDAQ: CASS) multimodal shipments index declined 7.2% year over year during the month, but increased 10.4% from January. The index was up 4.3% sequentially on a seasonally adjusted basis. The Monday report said the February increase occurred as the freight market was catching up from prior weather disruptions.

If typical seasonal patterns hold, the index is expected to be down approximately 5% y/y in March. However, the Middle East conflict has driven up energy prices, creating a headwind for domestic freight volumes by potentially reducing consumer spending.

Truckload carriers have signaled an expectation for more pronounced rate increases this year. English-language proficiency requirements, non-domiciled CDL restrictions, a crackdown on ELD providers and forced closures of driver schools are tightening the screws on capacity, providing material catalysts for rate hikes. However, the high-single-digit increases that some carriers were hoping for will be tougher to push through in an inflationary fuel environment.