Hurricane Beryl shutters Texas coastal shipping lanes

Texas ports along the Gulf Coast closed operations and vessel traffic before Hurricane Beryl made landfall in southeast Texas at 4:30 a.m. Monday CDT as a Category 1 storm packing 94 mph winds, heavy rainfall and the potential for life-threatening storm surges.

Ports in Houston, Corpus Christi, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City were shuttered Sunday morning after the Coast Guard declared condition “Zulu,” according to Reuters.

Under port condition Zulu, all vessel movement and cargo operations are restricted.

“Due to the expected weather, all Port Houston facilities will be closed,” port officials said on X.



