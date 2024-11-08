Hurricane Rafael forecast to miss US, giving battered coast a break

Hurricane Rafael is not expected to hit the United States after beginning a more westward track, giving ports along the Gulf Coast a break from severe storms.

Rafael slammed into Cuba on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, knocking out the island’s electrical grid and leaving 10 million people without power. The storm is expected to weaken Friday as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

Swells from the storm are likely to be life-threatening along the Gulf Coast through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said in a Friday update.

Rafael will be the first hurricane this year in the Gulf of Mexico to avoid the U.S., AccuWeather meteorologists said Friday.



