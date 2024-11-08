Hurricane Rafael forecast to miss US, giving battered coast a break

Hurricane Rafael is not expected to hit the United States after beginning a more westward track, giving ports along the Gulf Coast a break from severe storms.
Rafael slammed into Cuba on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, knocking out the island’s electrical grid and leaving 10 million people without power. The storm is expected to weaken Friday as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.
Swells from the storm are likely to be life-threatening along the Gulf Coast through the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said in a Friday update.
Rafael will be the first hurricane this year in the Gulf of Mexico to avoid the U.S., AccuWeather meteorologists said Friday.
The Southeast will see rainfall over the next few days from a cool front, AccuWeather said. Local flooding in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas is possible.
Ports in Florida were monitoring Rafael earlier this week and braced for gale-force winds. Their operations continued as normal.
So far this year, one tropical storm and five hurricanes have hit the U.S. Forecasters predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted 17 to 25 named storms with eight to 13 hurricanes.
Tropical Storm Alberto and hurricanes Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene and Milton battered the coast and impacted freight.
Alberto caused heavy flooding and power outages in Monterrey, Mexico, a key hub for trade with the U.S. Port Houston’s cargo volumes were affected by Beryl. Helene shuttered roadways, including interstates 26 and 40, forcing truck drivers to reroute.