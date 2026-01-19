HwyHaul marks 7 years with AI-powered leap toward autonomous freight

Hwy Haul is celebrating its seventh anniversary by unveiling a suite of AI-driven tools designed to make freight management fully autonomous. The company announced the launch of its AI Agents and AI Teammates, along with a new cloud-native AI Transportation Management System (TMS) for freight brokers, shippers, and carriers.
The release marks Hwy Haul’s transition into an AI-first logistics company, leveraging machine intelligence to automate everything from load booking and customer updates to decision-making and performance optimization.
“Our goal is to make freight autonomous,” said Syed Aman, CEO of Hwy Haul, in an interview with FreightWaves. “Everyone’s racing to claim an AI story, but the real challenge, and the real opportunity, is in execution. Success comes from training AI to handle the complex, unpredictable 20% of freight cases that make or break performance.”
Hwy Haul’s technology suite includes two unique AI offerings:
- Miles, the AI orchestration layer that supervises specialized AI Agents and Teammates for load booking, dispatch, monitoring and compliance;
- Core TMS: an enterprise-grade cloud-based Transportation Management System that supports the full freight lifecycle at scale.
The company reports that 75% of its freight loads are now managed by AI Agents, boosting margins by 30–35% per load and giving brokerages an estimated 75 hours of weekly time savings on 100-load operations.
Complementing these tools is Hwy Haul’s new AI-powered, cloud-native TMS, which integrates directly into logistics workflows and uses predictive intelligence to automate tasks across the freight value chain. The system can anticipate disruptions, recommend actions, and execute decisions autonomously, making it adaptable for both asset-based and non-asset-based logistics providers.
Hwy Haul has also achieved profitability in its digital freight brokerage business, a milestone the company attributes to the efficiencies of its AI-driven operations. It recently secured new funding to accelerate its “Agentic vision” and scale its AI capabilities globally.
“Our technology allows logistics providers to do more with less,” Aman said. “We’ve proven that AI can automate freight at scale, making it not only smarter, but more profitable and resilient.”
With its AI-first strategy and cloud-native infrastructure, Hwy Haul is positioning itself at the forefront of a shift toward truly autonomous logistics.