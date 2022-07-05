IBEW ends strike with Canadian railway CN

Canadian railway CN and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers have agreed to enter binding arbitration, putting to end a two-week strike over wages and benefits.

The strike, which began June 18 and affected about 750 employees in Canada, ended Tuesday, according to a statement from CN (NYSE: CNI). Employees in signals and communications were expected to return to their roles Wednesday.

“CN would like to thank its management employees and contractors for their service, which allowed rail operations to continue uninterrupted during the strike,” a statement from CN said.

In late 2019, Teamsters Canada members went on a strike at CN that lasted over a week. About 3,200 workers were affected.