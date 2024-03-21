Third parties saw emails, court says in letting p44 defamation lawsuit proceed

In a ruling that hinged on who received some sensitive emails, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that project44 may move forward with its defamation lawsuit against rival visibility provider FourKites.

“We plan to continue on the merits of the case,” Jennifer Coyne, general counsel for project44, told FreightWaves.

The dispute began with emails sent to project44 executives in May 2019, alleging accounting improprieties and ties to organized crime at project44. The first email, from “Ken Adams,” accused the company of financial wrongdoing and mafia connections, while the second, from “Jason Short,” criticized project44’s technology.

Project44 denied the claims and sued FourKites for defamation and civil conspiracy in April 2020.



