Illinois trucking company to close operations Friday

Forest View, Illinois-based trucking company Chicago Suburban Express will go out of business on Friday.

A company official confirmed on a phone call with FreightWaves Wednesday that the company is shutting down, but declined to provide a reason.

According to the trucking company’s website, the business was founded in 1963 and started with five trucks. Chicago Suburban Express, also called CSX, is led by executive partners Doug McClement, Jerry Hickey and Doug Stephan.

CSX offers same day pickup and truckload shipment services for Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and part of Missouri.