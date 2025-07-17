Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Illinois trucking company to close operations Friday

Chicago Suburban Express was founded in 1963

Caleb Revill
Chicago Suburban Express hauls interstate general freight, metal, chemicals and paper products. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Key Takeaways:

  • Chicago Suburban Express (CSX), a Forest View, Illinois trucking company, is ceasing operations on Friday.
  • The company, founded in 1963, offered same-day pickup and truckload shipment services across several Midwestern states.
  • CSX operated 33 power units and employed 41 drivers as of September 2024.
  • The reason for the company's closure has not been publicly disclosed.
Forest View, Illinois-based trucking company Chicago Suburban Express will go out of business on Friday.

A company official confirmed on a phone call with FreightWaves Wednesday that the company is shutting down, but declined to provide a reason.

According to the trucking company’s website, the business was founded in 1963 and started with five trucks. Chicago Suburban Express, also called CSX, is led by executive partners Doug McClement, Jerry Hickey and Doug Stephan.

CSX offers same day pickup and truckload shipment services for Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and part of Missouri.

The company employed 41 drivers and operated 33 power units as of September 2024, according to SAFER data. CSX hauls interstate general freight, metal, chemicals and paper products.

According to SAFER, motor vehicle authorities put four CSX vehicles out of service over the past two years, including one for a hazmat violation.

