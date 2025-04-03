Illinois trucking company with 250 drivers abruptly ceases operation

An Illinois-based trucking and logistics company has notified its 250 drivers that the carrier is ceasing operations immediately.
Truck drivers for LTI Trucking Services said they received a fleetwide message Wednesday stating the company was closing.
“After exhausting all possible options and careful consideration of our circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to close LTI Trucking Services,” read the message sent to drivers.
LTI Trucking Services did not return a request for comment from FreightWaves.
LTI Trucking Services started in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison, Illinois, just outside St. Louis. The company specializes in temperature-controlled freight and has 300 tractors and 575 trailers.
LTI is a regional carrier hauling goods to 30 states through the Midwest, South and Eastern U.S. Its customers include Walmart, Nestle, Hershey’s, Brach’s, Dr. Pepper and more.
Company officials said they would work with drivers to get them home immediately and get them their last paychecks.
“Any driver that wants to go home immediately, we will work with you that way,” LTI Trucking Services said. “We promise that you will get all funds you are due.”