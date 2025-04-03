Illinois trucking company with 250 drivers abruptly ceases operation

An Illinois-based trucking and logistics company has notified its 250 drivers that the carrier is ceasing operations immediately.

Truck drivers for LTI Trucking Services said they received a fleetwide message Wednesday stating the company was closing.

“After exhausting all possible options and careful consideration of our circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to close LTI Trucking Services,” read the message sent to drivers.

LTI Trucking Services did not return a request for comment from FreightWaves.



