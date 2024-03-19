Industry study pegs electric truck grid buildout at $1 trillion

WASHINGTON — Companies representing all segments of the trucking industry are warning of a staggering $1 trillion price tag that they claim sets up a roadblock to the Biden administration’s push to decarbonize the industry.

A study released on Tuesday commissioned by the Clean Freight Coalition (CFC), whose members include the American Trucking Associations, LTL carriers, truck dealers and truck stop operators, concluded that commercial trucking would have to invest more than $620 billion in charging infrastructure, with another $370 billion coming from utility companies to upgrade their grid networks to meet the demand.

“This nearly $1 trillion expenditure does not account for the cost of new battery-electric trucks, which according to market research can be two to three times more expensive than their diesel-powered equivalents,” the CFC asserted, adding that a diesel Class 8 truck costs roughly $180,000, while a comparable battery-electric truck costs over $400,000.

The CFC study was released ahead of the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to finalize a rule requiring major cuts to truck engine emissions beginning with the 2027 model year (MY) and extending to MY2032.



