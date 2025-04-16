Infrastructure investment firm Stonepeak acquires Dupre Logistics

Infrastructure-focused private equity firm Stonepeak has acquired energy transportation and logistics company Dupre Logistics.

Lafayette, Louisiana-based Dupre offers transportation, private fleet services and truck brokerage along the Gulf Coast and throughout the U.S. It boasts a fleet of more than 700 trucks and 1,000 drivers, along with a network of over 16,000 carrier partners, hauling bulk liquid products including chemicals, industrial gases and perishables. The company also arranges third-party capacity for customers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Over the last 40 years, Dupre has established an impressive footprint, becoming an integral part of the supply chain in the Sun Belt,” said Graham Brown, managing director at Stonepeak, in a news release. “Their continued quality and delivery of mission-critical services has resulted in a loyal customer base and an established position as a regional industry leader.”