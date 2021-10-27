Innovation is more than just words — Rising Tides

Often times companies can get caught up by marketing change instead of taking steps toward actually changing.

On this episode of Rising Tides, Kenco Vice President of Innovation, Research & Development Kristi Montgomery joins Matt McLelland to discuss how Kenco’s Innovation Lab creates value for its customers and the entire 3PL industry.

You can find more Rising Tides episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.