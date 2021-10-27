  • ITVI.USA
    15,484.520
    -72.190
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.864
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.280
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,476.270
    -70.710
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves TVNewsRising Tides

Innovation is more than just words — Rising Tides

Why putting action behind innovation really matters

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 26, 2021
Less than a minute

Often times companies can get caught up by marketing change instead of taking steps toward actually changing.

On this episode of Rising Tides, Kenco Vice President of Innovation, Research & Development Kristi Montgomery joins Matt McLelland to discuss how Kenco’s Innovation Lab creates value for its customers and the entire 3PL industry.

You can find more Rising Tides episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

