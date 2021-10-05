Innovative strategies for trucks and trailers — Rising Tides

On this episode of Rising Tides, host Matt McLelland, vice president of sustainability and innovation at Covenant Transport, welcomes Spencer Ware and Patrick Visintainer from Repowr Transport, which has created a B2B marketplace for asset-based carriers with underutilized assets.

Using the Repowr platform, carriers can facilitate fully insured truck and trailer rentals so these assets are generating revenue when not in use. Ware and Visintainer founded their company in 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama, and recently opened an office in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they will take advantage of a growing ecosystem of startups in one of the hottest logistics markets in the country.

They talk about how Repowr is changing the game around asset utilization for carriers of all sizes and why a utilization shift is key in getting companies closer to their goals.



