 Insurance group approves first container chassis crash guard

A container chassis designed by Stoughton Trailers has received the first award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for protection against rear underride crashes.

A rear underride guard is a metal frame attached to the back of a semitrailer to prevent passenger cars from sliding beneath the trailer in the event of a rear-end crash.

Underride guards that meet IIHS’s safety criteria are more likely than others to withstand an impact, reducing the severity of the crash.

Stoughton’s underride guard crash test. Credit: IIHS

Wisconsin-based Stoughton had previously earned the award for its dry vans and refrigerated vans. Now the company’s 53-foot intermodal chassis – which carry shipping containers directly transferred from ships or railcars – also meets IIHS’s “Toughguard” criteria, the insurance group announced on Thursday.