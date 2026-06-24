Intermodal rail higher as shippers switch from trucks

Freight on U.S. railroads came to 520,406 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending June 13, up 7.2% from the same period a year ago.

Association of American Railroads’ data showed total carloads at 230,959 units, better by 2.8%, while intermodal volume of 289,447 containers and trailers outdistanced year-ago traffic by 10.9%.

Intermodal’s improvement has come as strengthening truck rates push domestic conversions to less expensive rail. At the same time, an early start to the peak shipping season has international volumes surging through U.S. ports.

Six of the 10 carload commodity groups were up y/y. Grain topped winners, up 21.7%; while metallic ores and metals used in steelmaking increased by 19.2%.