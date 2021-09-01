Intermodal Summit: Sales, trends, capacity going into 2022

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Intermodal sales environment

DETAILS: Sherman Barnes and FreightWaves Freightcaster Michael Vincent discuss the state of intermodal marketing and sales from the past 18 months and predictions for 2022.

SPEAKER: Barnes is the senior vice president of sales and marketing at Trio Trucking Inc.

BIO: Barnes has more than 16 years of experience in the logistics, supply chain and distribution industry. He has worked for numerous Fortune 1000 transportation companies, such as C.H. Robinson, UPS, Schneider and Landstar.

KEY QUOTES FROM BARNES:

“The opportunity in intermodal right now is definitely tremendous. You just have to think through how you’re going to incorporate it within your supply chain.”

“The transit is not as slow as it [was] 20 years ago. The railroads made a ton of investments in infrastructure. … It’s not going to be quite as fast as truckload, but in some lanes, it’s very comparable.”

“It’s not your grandfather’s intermodal anymore.”

“From a price perspective, from a capacity perspective, going into Q2 2022 is before I’m going to see anything really letting up. Some people say Q1, some people say Q2. It’s just really still a lot of uncertainty and challenges.”

