Internet connectivity issues affect CN’s customer service portal

CN experienced an internet connectivity issue Tuesday afternoon that affected the Canadian railway’s customer service portal.

But as of 8 p.m. ET, CN’s internet connectivity has been resotred, and its customer service portal and EDI system are operational, the railway said in an updated statement Tuesday evening. CN trains also did not experience any major delays and no data was impacted, according to the railway.

Passenger rail service via GO trains and VIA trains in and out of Union Station in Toronto, as well as CN’s customer service portal, had been impacted by the connectivity issue as they all required an internet connection to CN’s servers, CN (NYSE: CNI) said Tuesday afternoon. CN worked with GO trains and took over train dispatching responsibilities so that GO and VIA trains could resume service. As of Tuesday evening, GO Transit has since resumed dispathcing their lines and are working to resume normal movements, CN said.

“CN would like to apologize for the impact caused by this outage. While there continues to be no indication of a cyber security issue, the cause of the outage remains under investigation,” CN said in the evening update.

Several days ago, U.S. peer, eastern U.S. Class I railroad Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), experienced a brief system outage last Friday evening and into early Saturday morning that impacted rail operations, including NS’ dispatching system, train movements and functionality of its terminal operating system. NS said it believed the outage — the second in two months — was related to a vendor product defect and was not a cybersecurity incident. NS resolved the issue but warned customers that delays might result from the short-lived outage.

NS attributed the first system outage in late August to a software defect.





