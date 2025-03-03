Interstate Health bolsters advisory board with high-profile additions

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Interstate Health has announced the addition of three prominent leaders to its advisory board.

Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, along with Joe DeSantis and Nicholas S. Zeppos, join the board as the company seeks to expand its health care model across America’s highways, Interstate Health said on Wednesday.

The company, launched in November 2022, focuses on serving commercial drivers and rural communities and aims to address critical health care needs. It is estimated that 46 million Americans live in medically underserved areas. With a nationwide network of clinics offering primary care, urgent care and occupational health services, Interstate Health is working to improve health outcomes for the estimated 3.5 million truck drivers who keep America’s economy moving.

Gingrich, currently chairman of Gingrich 360, a multimedia production and consulting company based in Arlington, Virginia, is also a Fox News contributor, podcast host, syndicated columnist and author. He was speaker from 1995 until 1999 and a Republican candidate for president in 2012.



