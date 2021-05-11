Is 2021 a peak year for earnings? — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC recently launched IT Outsourcing to help supply chain stakeholders hit development milestones without risking financial performance. Learn more at ddcfpo.com.

Dozens of companies have posted record gains after the first quarter of 2021 as the freight market kept riding the momentum caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is this a trend that will continue through the rest of the year? Or will the overheated market lose steam?

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Andrew Cox debates how long the wave will last and welcomes FreightWaves Director of Passport Research J.P Hampstead to contribute to the debate.

The two break down how several brokerages fared during Q1 and what the outlook is for those groups for the rest of the year.

Cox and Hampstead also welcome Chad Crotty, vice president of sales in North America for DDC FPO, to the GQG stage to pick his brain about first-quarter earnings and the fate of the freight market going forward.

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Visit our sponsor

Social channels

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook