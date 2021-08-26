Is peak season already here? — #WithSONAR

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at how the data is showing that peak shipping season may already be kicking into gear.

They look at the latest SONAR charts, including incoming U.S. twenty-foot equivalent units and U.S. imports, and touch on how those imports are affecting truckload volumes.

They also discuss how port congestion is limiting movements and how shippers can still be proactive in picking shipping networks even though peak season is almost here.



