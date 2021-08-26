  • ITVI.USA
    16,016.660
    82.220
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.837
    0.022
    0.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.170
    -0.170
    -0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,013.710
    80.800
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.120
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.370
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.380
    0.050
    3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.250
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.840
    -0.120
    -3%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
#WithSONARFreightWaves TVNews

Is peak season already here? — #WithSONAR

And is it too late to prepare your shipping strategy?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 26, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at how the data is showing that peak shipping season may already be kicking into gear.

They look at the latest SONAR charts, including incoming U.S. twenty-foot equivalent units and U.S. imports, and touch on how those imports are affecting truckload volumes.

They also discuss how port congestion is limiting movements and how shippers can still be proactive in picking shipping networks even though peak season is almost here. 

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 26, 2021
Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

