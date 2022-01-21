Is the driver shortage fact or fiction? — Loaded and Rolling

MIT’s David Correll and aifleet’s Marc El Khoury look at the numbers

According to MIT FreightLab Research, led by David Correll, adding 18 minutes of drive time to each driver’s day would remove the 80,000-driver shortage. That’s just one nugget of data Correll shared with host Thomas Wasson on this episode of Loaded and Rolling.

Marc El Khoury, CEO of aifleet, joined the show to give his take. He said reducing dwell times and increasing driver utilization are key to fixing the shortage in trucking.

But is there even a truck driver shortage?



