Is the driver shortage fact or fiction? — Loaded and Rolling

MIT’s David Correll and aifleet’s Marc El Khoury look at the numbers

Photo of Thomas Wasson Thomas WassonFriday, January 21, 2022
Less than a minute

According to MIT FreightLab Research, led by David Correll, adding 18 minutes of drive time to each driver’s day would remove the 80,000-driver shortage. That’s just one nugget of data Correll shared with host Thomas Wasson on this episode of Loaded and Rolling. 

Marc El Khoury, CEO of aifleet, joined the show to give his take. He said reducing dwell times and increasing driver utilization are key to fixing the shortage in trucking. 

But is there even a truck driver shortage?


Photo of Thomas Wasson

Thomas Wasson

Based in Chattanooga TN, Thomas is an Enterprise Trucking Carrier Expert at FreightWaves with a focus on news commentary, analysis and trucking insights. Before that, he worked at a digital trucking startup aifleet, Arrive Logistics as an Account Executive, and 5 years at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. with an emphasis on fleet management, load planning, freight analysis, and truckload network design. He graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga with a MBA in 2020 and a Bachelors of Political Science from the University of Tennessee Knoxville in 2013.
