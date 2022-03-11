Is war driving up demand? — #WithSONAR

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca is joined by Jim Knuerr to look at the increasing imports flowing into the US and the resulting impact on domestic truckload demand.

Additionally, as contract rates hit new highs in the van sector, tender rejections are approaching a 52 week low; what impacts will that have on the spot market and how should people respond?

Find out on this week’s episode of #WithSONAR.

