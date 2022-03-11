  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
#WithSONARFreightWaves TV

Is war driving up demand? — #WithSONAR

Or are consumers staying wary about world conditions?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 11, 2022
Less than a minute

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca is joined by Jim Knuerr to look at the increasing imports flowing into the US and the resulting impact on domestic truckload demand. 

Additionally, as contract rates hit new highs in the van sector, tender rejections are approaching a 52 week low; what impacts will that have on the spot market and how should people respond?

Find out on this week’s episode of #WithSONAR.

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.