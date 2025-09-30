ITF Group’s new platform tackles logistics fragmentation

ITF Group is making a bold bet on simplification. The company unveiled its ForwardNow platform, an integrated logistics and freight-forwarding solution that the company positions as a game changer in an industry too often burdened by fragmentation and opacity.

At first glance, ForwardNow may feel like the natural evolution of a modern 3PL, combining air, ocean, and road forwarding with customs, warehousing, insurance, and real-time tracking. However, ITF frames it as more than a consolidation of services: the platform is designed to eliminate blind spots, provide predictive visibility, and enable supply chain leaders to operate with “precision, scalability, and control.”

Yet the challenges the industry faces are real and escalating. Logistics and supply chain activity is projected to reach a staggering $11.23 trillion in 2025, with forecasts pushing toward $15.79 trillion by 2028. At the same time, disruptions, whether from labor shortages, regulatory changes, rising costs, fraud, or network fragmentation, are estimated to cost businesses more than $184 billion annually. Against that backdrop, a cohesive, resilient logistics architecture is no longer optional; it’s strategic.

That’s the pitch behind ForwardNow: by weaving together all major logistics pillars, freight forwarding across modes, warehousing, customs, documents, and risk protection, into a cohesive digital layer, ITF is aiming to reduce the friction that so often encumbers global trade.