ITS Logistics investing $100M to expand into Texas

ITS Logistics has announced it is building a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility in Texas aimed at creating a national distribution and fulfillment service across the United States, according to a news release.

The $100 million facility will be located in Fort Worth at the Intermodal Logistics Center, a development adjacent to BNSF Railway’s Alliance Intermodal Facility, and also in close proximity to FedEx and UPS regional hubs, Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Interstate 35.

It will serve as ITS’ first Texas location and, combined with existing facilities in Reno, Nevada, and Indianapolis, will support the company’s efforts to offer national fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population in less than two days.

“This new Dallas-Fort Worth location is a key addition to our growing portfolio of leading-edge omnichannel fulfillment and distribution facilities, while also giving us an entry point to expand our regional drayage and truckload offerings,” Ryan Martin, president of assets for ITS Logistics, said in the news release.

The distribution facility will feature a 40-foot clear ceiling height, about 200 dock doors and parking for over 200 trailers. It will also allow ITS to add regional trucking operations, including dedicated contract services, drayage, line haul and expedited.

The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Along with Nevada and Indiana, the company also has facilities in Arizona and California.

Reno, Nevada-based ITS Logistics is a 3PL company providing supply chain solutions across the U.S. The company offers logistics and warehouse services, as well as commercial trucking transportation.

The company directly employs 189 drivers with 145 trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

