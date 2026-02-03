Japanese machine tool orders surge in December 2025, signaling robust industrial momentum

The Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association (JMTBA) released its latest monthly data today, revealing a strong finish to 2025 for the sector. Total machine tool orders in December reached 158.64 billion yen ($1.05 billion at current exchange rates), marking a 15.8% sequential increase from November’s 137.01 billion yen. This represents the first month-on-month growth in two months and pushes orders above the 150 billion yen threshold for the first time in nine months. Year-over-year, orders climbed 10.9% from December 2024’s 143.09 billion yen, extending a streak of six consecutive annual gains.

The surge was driven by both domestic and foreign demand, underscoring resilience in global manufacturing amid economic uncertainties. Domestic orders jumped 24.8% sequentially to 39.91 billion yen, rebounding from November’s 31.99 billion yen, though they remained flat (0% change) compared to the prior year. This performance exceeded 35 billion yen for the first time in two months, with notable gains in key industries: industrial machinery up 21.8%, motor vehicles soaring 34.7%, and electrical & precision machinery rising 12.4%. However, aircraft, shipbuilding, and transport equipment saw a 7.9% dip sequentially.

Foreign orders, which account for the bulk of the total, rose 13.1% month-on-month to 118.74 billion yen from November’s 104.99 billion yen, marking the first sequential uptick in two months and the 15th straight year-over-year increase at 15.1%. Regionally, the picture was mixed but positive overall. North America led with a 40.9% sequential jump to 41.46 billion yen, up 29.6% annually, reflecting strong U.S. and Canadian demand. Europe followed with a 22.5% monthly gain to 22.22 billion yen, surging 35.7% year-over-year, driven by orders from Germany, Italy, and the UK. Asia, however, dipped 3.2% sequentially to 52.54 billion yen but still grew 2.4% annually, with contributions from China, Korea, and Taiwan.

For the full calendar year 2025, total orders hit 1,604.32 billion yen, an 8.0% increase over 2024’s 1,485.11 billion yen – the first annual growth in three years and surpassing 1.6 trillion yen. Domestic orders edged down 0.2% to 440.86 billion yen, while foreign orders expanded 11.5% to 1,163.46 billion yen, highlighting Japan’s role as a major exporter of high-precision equipment.