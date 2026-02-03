Japanese machine tool orders surge in December 2025, signaling robust industrial momentum

The Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association (JMTBA) released its latest monthly data today, revealing a strong finish to 2025 for the sector. Total machine tool orders in December reached 158.64 billion yen ($1.05 billion at current exchange rates), marking a 15.8% sequential increase from November’s 137.01 billion yen. This represents the first month-on-month growth in two months and pushes orders above the 150 billion yen threshold for the first time in nine months. Year-over-year, orders climbed 10.9% from December 2024’s 143.09 billion yen, extending a streak of six consecutive annual gains.
The surge was driven by both domestic and foreign demand, underscoring resilience in global manufacturing amid economic uncertainties. Domestic orders jumped 24.8% sequentially to 39.91 billion yen, rebounding from November’s 31.99 billion yen, though they remained flat (0% change) compared to the prior year. This performance exceeded 35 billion yen for the first time in two months, with notable gains in key industries: industrial machinery up 21.8%, motor vehicles soaring 34.7%, and electrical & precision machinery rising 12.4%. However, aircraft, shipbuilding, and transport equipment saw a 7.9% dip sequentially.
Foreign orders, which account for the bulk of the total, rose 13.1% month-on-month to 118.74 billion yen from November’s 104.99 billion yen, marking the first sequential uptick in two months and the 15th straight year-over-year increase at 15.1%. Regionally, the picture was mixed but positive overall. North America led with a 40.9% sequential jump to 41.46 billion yen, up 29.6% annually, reflecting strong U.S. and Canadian demand. Europe followed with a 22.5% monthly gain to 22.22 billion yen, surging 35.7% year-over-year, driven by orders from Germany, Italy, and the UK. Asia, however, dipped 3.2% sequentially to 52.54 billion yen but still grew 2.4% annually, with contributions from China, Korea, and Taiwan.
For the full calendar year 2025, total orders hit 1,604.32 billion yen, an 8.0% increase over 2024’s 1,485.11 billion yen – the first annual growth in three years and surpassing 1.6 trillion yen. Domestic orders edged down 0.2% to 440.86 billion yen, while foreign orders expanded 11.5% to 1,163.46 billion yen, highlighting Japan’s role as a major exporter of high-precision equipment.
The JMTBA data holds particular significance as a leading indicator for global manufacturing activity and industrial production. When manufacturers allocate capital to expand production capacity, they first invest in machine tools – the “machines that make machines.” These orders precede actual output by months or even years, positioning JMTBA figures upstream of broader industrial trends. Founded in the postwar era, the association has long served as a bellwether for economic health, tracking granular details by machine type (e.g., turning machines at 34.1% of orders) and origin to gauge sector vitality.
Historically, JMTBA trends have correlated strongly with global industrial cycles. For instance, the post-COVID boom saw orders spike in 2021-2022, fueling reconstruction demand, before a 2023 slowdown (down 15.5% to 1,487 billion yen) amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. The 2025 rebound suggests manufacturers are betting on sustained growth, driven by automation, digital transformation, and decarbonization needs. As FreightWaves previously noted, sluggish periods like late 2024 – with consecutive monthly declines – often foreshadow industrial headwinds, but December’s upturn points to optimism for 2026.
For the freight and logistics sector, this data is a forward-looking signal. Robust machine tool orders imply heightened manufacturing activity, which boosts demand for raw materials, components, and finished goods transportation. North America’s 29.6% annual growth, for example, could translate to increased cross-border trucking and ocean freight from Japan, while Europe’s 35.7% rise may strain container routes amid ongoing Red Sea disruptions. Perhaps more importantly, it signals something about the manufacturing sector’s psychology: trade policy is stabilizing and the capital investment climate is improving. In Asia, the modest 2.4% yearly uptick aligns with nearshoring trends, potentially elevating intra-regional air and sea cargo.
JMTBA anticipates continued demand growth in 2026 amid “rapidly changing social conditions,” including AI integration and sustainable manufacturing. However, risks like inflation, trade barriers, and energy costs could temper momentum. As a proxy for capital expenditure, these figures offer shippers and carriers an early read on industrial volumes – a reminder that today’s machine tool orders will turn into new manufactured goods a few quarters or a year from now.