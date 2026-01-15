JD.com plugs security gaps after Paris warehouse theft

Chinese marketplace JD.com has moved quickly to install better security systems following last month’s stunning heist of expensive electronics gear from one of the retailer’s warehouses in a Paris suburb.

Agence France-Presse and other French media outlets last month reported that an organized professional crime gang broke into the facility in the Seine-Saint-Denis region on the night of Dec. 21 and stole more than 50,000 pieces of electronic equipment, including smartphones, computers and tablets, on 30 pallets. The stolen merchandise was worth an estimated $44 million, but JD.com disputed the value of the loss without giving a lower figure. News reports said the thieves disabled the warehouse’s surveillance cameras and the alarm system was not functioning at the time of the break-in.

A recent research note by ARC Advisory Group, a technology research and consulting firm, provides more details of how the organized criminal unit was able to complete the massive theft. Gang members first cut connections to the external power grid and disabled the alarm system using electromagnetic jammers, then damaged security cameras and removed server hard drives to erase trace footage. The team also tampered with electronic labels to simulate legitimate outbound shipments and delay discovery and evacuated the stolen goods in three batches using vehicles with forged license plates, completing the entire operation in three hours.

The level of sophistication required to disable the security cameras, target specific high-value pallets in a large warehouse and get out fairly quickly “suggests some sort of insider involvement,” said Tony Pelli, a practice director at supply chain security and risk management firm BSI Consulting, in an interview. Tampering with bar code labels suggests the thieves were able to infiltrate the warehouse management system using stolen passwords, he added.