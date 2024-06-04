Judge dismisses 2 of 3 claims in lawsuit over yacht destroyed in transit

A federal judge has dismissed two of three claims against a boat dealer and transportation company that are being sued for $1.4 million after a yacht was destroyed in transit from North Carolina to Connecticut.

According to the initial complaint filed by plaintiff Max Zach Corp. last July, the 2006 48 Fountain Express Cruiser was sent to Ogden, North Carolina-based boat dealer Marker 17 Marine in late 2020 for several modifications costing approximately $315,000. The 48-foot, 11-ton yacht was modified, packaged and loaded for transport from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Greenwich, Connecticut, by the dealership.

Bath, North Carolina-based Premium Carriers Inc. was the carrier selected by Marker 17 to transfer the vessel in May 2021. The complaint states that the $750,000 yacht was destroyed when Premium flipped the trailer and the vessel in New Jersey during delivery. Max Zach Corp. accused the two defendants of negligence.

The plaintiff said Marker 17 had a duty to choose a competent carrier to properly load and transport the vessel back after the modifications, and that the company breached the contract when it failed to return the yacht fully modified and retrofitted. A third claim alleged that Premium breached its duty when it failed to properly load and transfer the vessel intact and functioning as modified.



