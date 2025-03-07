Justice probes antitrust claims against NS, Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division is investigating Norfolk Southern and Virginia terminal railroad Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line for alleged anticompetitive conduct against CSX at a major Norfolk container terminal.

CSX, which says NPBL operates like an alter ego of NS, disclosed the investigation in a filing with the Surface Transportation Board last week.

CSX and NS have been locked in a legal dispute over the NPBL for six years. NS has controlled the 36-mile NPBL since 1982 by virtue of its 57% ownership stake; CSX owns the other 43% of the railroad that was created as a neutral switching carrier in 1896.

CSX says it should have direct access to the Virginia Port Authority’s Norfolk International Terminal via NPBL, which reaches the dockside terminal over NS trackage. CSX also alleges, among other things, that NS and NPBL set a switching rate that effectively prevents CSX from competing at NIT.



