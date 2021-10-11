Kansas City Southern to utilize Commtrex’s transloading platform

Kansas City Southern will be using freight data supplier Commtrex’s platform to increase visibility and connectivity within KCS’ transload facility in the U.S. and Mexico.

The more than 100 transload facilities in 19 U.S. and Mexican states handle food and agricultural commodities, as well as bulk materials, chemicals, paper and forest products, and steel and other metals.

KCS (NYSE: KSU) says the arrangement will help it manage supply chain constraints as well as prepare for growing trade among North American countries following the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The Commtrex platform allows shippers to search for transload centers by location, commodities handled, services provided and other parameters to develop their freight rail options, KCS said.

“Working with Commtrex to support transload volume growth in the U.S. and Mexico supports our vision to be the fastest-growing, best-performing, most customer-focused transportation provider in North America,” said Mike Naatz, KCS chief marketing officer. “This will help customers identify transload locations in competitive markets and secure shipping locations in Mexico, one of the fastest-emerging logistics markets today.”

Commtrex CEO Martin Lew said, “The ability to easily connect shippers with transload facilities at origin and destination to help them develop a rail shipping plan will facilitate greater conversion of truckload freight to rail. We thank KCS for entrusting us to support the continued growth of their transload footprint. Our team is excited to realize new efficiencies for KCS’ transload operations and shippers as we drive more commercial opportunities through our digital rail logistics platform.”

KCS will release its third-quarter 2021 financial results before New York financial markets open on Oct. 19.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related links: