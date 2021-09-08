Keeping trucks loaded is the first step toward a sustainable supply chain

Visibility and transparency come up time and time again in the transportation industry. Often, these topics are tied into conversations about increasing efficiency and bottom lines. While a more efficient supply chain undoubtedly leads to higher profits, increased earnings are not the only benefit of transparency. A more transparent supply chain is also a more sustainable supply chain.

When people think about “green trucking,” they tend to think about electric vehicles and other environmentally conscious trucking operations. While these cutting edge technologies can play a role in sustainability, they often come with high price tags, long waitlists and significant barriers to entry.

For companies that cannot adopt these expensive solutions at the moment, there are other ways to become more environmentally conscious. For carriers, being good stewards of the trucks they already own and the miles they already drive can go a long way in optimizing up their operations. For shippers, being cognizant of their transportation partners’ track records and considering the methods they use to move their products makes a difference.

Carriers have a lot of options when it comes to finding freight. Many of these options – like traditional and digital brokers – can be at least somewhat opaque, however. Loads posted on traditional load boards can also be hit or miss, with most loads involving somewhat undesirable routes. With all of these options, it can be difficult to predict future load availability, meaning carriers run the risk of being stuck with an empty truck after the initial load is dropped off. This contributes to inefficiencies for companies and ultimately their customers.

Loadshop, powered by KBX, offers a more transparent solution.This innovative digital freight marketplace eliminates the middle man, connecting shippers and carriers directly on a convenient, easy-to-use online platform. The marketplace offers the same simple booking process touted by many digital brokerages, but without the brokers and complexity and conditions. Shippers set their own rates, and both shippers and carriers are offered total transparency throughout the process.

This enhanced visibility makes it easier for carriers to choose quality loads on routes that all but guarantee a return shipment will be available, while offering better rates and more control to shippers. Carriers can maximize their loaded miles, leading to less wasted fuel.

For KBX, stewardship is not just a buzzword – it is practiced in all the company’s operations as it continuously innovates to bring greater value to customers while finding ways to use fewer resources. In fact, KBX’s work has earned it several SmartWay Excellence Awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding environmental stewardship in the supply chain industry. Shippers and carriers can rest assured that working with KBX, they will benefit from full transparency, enhanced operational efficiencies, and the confidence of a partner that takes stewardship seriously.

