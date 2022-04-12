KeepTruckin rebrands as Motive to broaden reach

Fleet management solutions provider KeepTruckin announced Tuesday it is relaunching as Motive as the company begins to provide hardware and software applications for markets outside of just trucking and logistics.

“We started KeepTruckin in 2013 with a mission to bring the trucking industry online, but today our technology is used by a wide range of industries including construction, oil and gas, passenger transport and more. We changed our name to reflect the diversity of customers we serve,” CEO Shoaib Makani told FreightWaves.

According to Motive, almost 50% of the global GDP comes from the physical economy — industries like farming, mining and other labor-intensive production — and Makani explained that sector of the economy “has been largely ignored by the technology industry.”

“We are experiencing rapid growth across different customer segments and verticals, and more and more companies from non-trucking industries are asking to use our products. We believe that as we are entering our next phase of growth, the time is right to implement this change,” Makani continued.

Along with announcing its rebrand to Motive, the company is also launching a new application, the Automated Operations Platform, which combines its hardware with its artificial intelligence software to bring automation to industrial fleets for asset tracking, compliance, spend management and driver safety.

Groome Transportation, an airport shuttle service operating fleets across 850 domestic airports, has been leveraging the new solution to manage company operations, with Motive’s AI dashcam and other tracking and telematics products integrated into the Automated Operations Platform.

Since implementing the technology, Groome has seen reduced cellphone usage, created a safe driver reward program based on analytics, and has increased its safety department efficiency by 4X, according to Motive.

“Because of the contextualized and prioritized information I have access to in Motive’s Safety Hub, my team can be way more productive,” said Rob Carpenter, director of safety and compliance at Groome. “We don’t have to watch every single video to understand what’s happening — that information automatically appears for us. This efficiency enables us to give that invaluable time back to business initiatives and priorities — like investing in our existing drivers to minimize churn and coaching high-risk behaviors to reduce accidents.”

With Motive’s broader market focus, Makani looks forward to bringing those same results Groome experienced to industries lacking the technology the company has previously delivered to the trucking industry.

“Our customers now span the industries that build, grow, make and move physical products and services,” said Makani. “What they have in common is that they all care about the safety of their teams and the productivity and profitability of their operations.”

