Kenco acquires Dallas-based warehousing company

Third-party logistics provider Kenco said Thursday it has acquired regional warehousing provider The Shippers Group. The deal adds 3.8 million square feet of space to Kenco’s network.

Founded in 1901, The Shippers Group is a Dallas-based provider of warehousing, co-packaging and fulfillment services out of eight facilities in Florida, Georgia and Texas. The transaction adds to Kenco’s network of more than 100 distribution sites. It will also provide additional transportation capacity to the platform.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Together, we bolster the combined suite of capabilities with increased scale and reach in key growth markets, enabling us to capitalize on market momentum, while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers,” said Kenco CEO Denis Reilly.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Kenco provides multiple supply chain services in addition to warehousing, like freight brokerage, transportation management and dedicated contract carriage. The company now operates more than 40 million square feet of space.

Last year, private equity firm Pritzker Group acquired a majority stake in Kenco.





“Today marks a pivotal moment in The Shippers Group’s journey to optimize supply chains for the benefit of our customers,” said Rob Doyle, president of The Shippers Group. “Kenco has built an exceptional platform from which to scale, and I am confident that our customers will welcome access to Kenco’s proven operating systems.”

The Shippers Group CEO Graham Swank was listed as the majority owner of the operation.

