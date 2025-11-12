Kodiak AI expands ZF partnership for autonomous truck steering

Autonomous truck technology maker Kodiak AI recently announced it has expanded its partnership with ZF to purchase 100 redundant steering systems for its Kodiak Driver-equipped driverless trucks. ZF is a German-based global automotive technology company that makes systems like transmissions, steering and axles for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial applications.
According to the release, Kodiak began integration for these redundant steering components into its Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks earlier this year.
“At ZF, our goal is to offer innovative solutions designed to enhance the autonomous vehicle industry by incorporating redundant components and moving towards fail-safe steering systems, enhancing safety, precision and AI-driven functionality,” said Praful Bari, head of application engineering for commercial vehicle solutions at ZF, in the release.
Bari added that these solutions include developing cutting-edge technologies like an adapted electronic steering assist system called ReAX and a next-generation electric power steering system. Both solutions are aimed at expanding autonomous mobility.
For Kodiak AI, ZF and its steering innovations are a key part of Kodiak’s autonomous vehicle platform. For autonomous vehicles, redundancy is key for safe driverless operations. Kodiak’s sixth-generation autonomous truck, unveiled in January 2024, included ZF’s redundant steering actuators controlled by Kodiak’s autonomous system.
If the primary steering actuator fails, the truck is able to seamlessly switch to a secondary actuator, allowing the Kodiak virtual driver the ability to maintain control and navigate the vehicle to a safe fallback.
ZF’s manufacturing system has also allowed the creation of dedicated production capacity specifically for the Kodiak steering solution. The release notes Kodiak’s manufacturing partner, Roush, upfits the Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks with the ReAX steering solution at its factory in Livonia, Michigan.
“Praful and his team at ZF have been fantastic partners to Kodiak since day one, and they have worked tirelessly to get us exactly what we needed to meet our safety standards for a redundant autonomous system,” said Jamie Hoffacker, vice president of hardware at Kodiak AI. “These innovations have been pivotal in the commercialization of driverless semi-trucks and are contributing to advancements in safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility in the commercial vehicle sector.”