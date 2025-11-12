Kodiak AI expands ZF partnership for autonomous truck steering

Autonomous truck technology maker Kodiak AI recently announced it has expanded its partnership with ZF to purchase 100 redundant steering systems for its Kodiak Driver-equipped driverless trucks. ZF is a German-based global automotive technology company that makes systems like transmissions, steering and axles for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial applications.

According to the release, Kodiak began integration for these redundant steering components into its Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks earlier this year.

“At ZF, our goal is to offer innovative solutions designed to enhance the autonomous vehicle industry by incorporating redundant components and moving towards fail-safe steering systems, enhancing safety, precision and AI-driven functionality,” said Praful Bari, head of application engineering for commercial vehicle solutions at ZF, in the release.

Bari added that these solutions include developing cutting-edge technologies like an adapted electronic steering assist system called ReAX and a next-generation electric power steering system. Both solutions are aimed at expanding autonomous mobility.